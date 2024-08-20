Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Oxford cadets in training exercise ‘Barbary Warrior’

By Nathan Barcio
20th August 2024

Oxford University cadets recently took part in extensive exercise in Gibraltar, which aimed to attract young students into the army. The two-week programme called Exercise Barbary Warrior saw students from Oxford University’s Officer Training Corps (UOTC), as well as some students from Northern Ireland, Southampton, Exeter, and London, take part. The aim of the initiative...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorts two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Road to the Lines project stalls over low profits and site access

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Nicole Valverde has star-studded year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

Interpol confirms Moroccan teenager’s Schengen visa was forged, court hears

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib Squadron escorts two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

20th August 2024

Local News
Violence against police ‘on the rise’, as 42 officers assaulted last year

20th August 2024

Local News
Disability ‘is everybody’s responsibility’, Santos says

20th August 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: Este Verano, Libro

20th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024