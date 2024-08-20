Oxford cadets in training exercise ‘Barbary Warrior’
Oxford University cadets recently took part in extensive exercise in Gibraltar, which aimed to attract young students into the army. The two-week programme called Exercise Barbary Warrior saw students from Oxford University’s Officer Training Corps (UOTC), as well as some students from Northern Ireland, Southampton, Exeter, and London, take part. The aim of the initiative...
