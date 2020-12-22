Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Palmina’s last day in the RGP

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2020

Tuesday marked the last working day for PC Palmina Ferrary who stated she was proud to be the oldest policewoman in the force’s history.

She joined the force in 2005 after previously working for Security and Immigration (now Borders and Coastguards).

“I have always been happy to be out on the beat. I never wanted to do anything else,” she said.

“I’m very sad to be leaving.”’

“I was 60 last May and I have twice been extended beyond the normal retirement age of 55. I have enjoyed everything about the job and, in particular, I have really enjoyed helping and advising people,” she added.

