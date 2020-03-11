Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Pancake day event raises £7,224 for Cancer Relief

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th March 2020

A charity pancake fundraiser on Shrove Tuesday raised over £7,000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Cancer Relief held a day-long event in the Calpe Rowing Club where they raised £3,439 and served over 1,300 pancakes.

Further donations from businesses added to the grand total of funds, with pancakes served in restaurants and schools.

“Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s purpose is to identify and meet the needs of patients and their families affected by cancer in Gibraltar,” the charity said in a statement.

“We try to achieve this through the many services we offer from diagnosis, through treatment and thereafter.”

“Our Cancer Relief Centre team currently support some 300 people (both patients and their loved ones) in different ways depending on the need of each individual.”

“All our services are offered free of charge. This is why fund-raising is so important to keep the good work going.”

“Put simply we could not support so many people were it not for the generosity of the community.”

Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by visiting ‘Just Giving Cancer Relief Gibraltar’.

For more information on the Cancer Relief Centre or the charity’s fund-raising group please call the Centre on 20042392.

