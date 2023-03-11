Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Panel discussion ‘Embraces Equity’ for International Women’s Day

By Gabriella Peralta
11th March 2023

A panel of young Gibraltarians discussed the need for equity for women, in an event organised around International Women’s Day earlier this week. The event marked the end of the programme, organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and the Performing Arts (GAMPA) and the Parasol Foundation, which celebrated women and highlighted societal issues. On...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Fault in high voltage network causes total blackout

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

Full application filed for 15-storey mixed-use project on Devil’s Tower Road

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Always with his guitar in hand, Joe is ‘old school magic’

11th March 2023

Features
Sonia Golt launches new book ‘Seeking inspiration’

11th March 2023

Features
‘Womanhood’ shines a spotlight on sisterhood and shared experiences

10th March 2023

Local News
DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

9th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023