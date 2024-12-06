Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Panorama collection presented to Gibraltar National Archives

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2024

The entire historical collection of the Panorama newspaper has been presented to the Gibraltar National Archives free of charge.

The presentation was carried out on behalf of the family by Lorraine Baldachino, daughter of the late founder and editor of Panorama Joe Garcia, and was received by the archivist Gerard Wood.

The Panorama was first published on Mondays as a weekly newspaper from December 1975 and subsequently developed to become a daily and an online publication.

It ceased to be published in April this year.

Mrs Baldachino said that her father would have wanted the editions of Panorama to be available for public research purposes going forward.

Mr Wood said that he was delighted to add the Panorama collection to the historical material housed in the Gibraltar National Archives.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

City taxi service under scrutiny in Parliament

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP Officers enhance expertise in public protection and safeguarding

6th December 2024

Local News
Second ‘Book Nook’ launches at St Bernard’s Hospital for Cancer Relief

6th December 2024

Local News
WASH project unveiled at Sierra Leone orphanage, funded in memory of philanthropist Brian Molloy

6th December 2024

Local News
GHA workers take strike to No.6

5th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024