Panorama collection presented to Gibraltar National Archives

The entire historical collection of the Panorama newspaper has been presented to the Gibraltar National Archives free of charge.

The presentation was carried out on behalf of the family by Lorraine Baldachino, daughter of the late founder and editor of Panorama Joe Garcia, and was received by the archivist Gerard Wood.

The Panorama was first published on Mondays as a weekly newspaper from December 1975 and subsequently developed to become a daily and an online publication.

It ceased to be published in April this year.

Mrs Baldachino said that her father would have wanted the editions of Panorama to be available for public research purposes going forward.

Mr Wood said that he was delighted to add the Panorama collection to the historical material housed in the Gibraltar National Archives.