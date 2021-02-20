Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Photo by Stephen Ignacio

By Brian Reyes
19th February 2021

A Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier suffered an explosion on board as it entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters in the Bay of Gibraltar on Friday night.

The incident on the CSSC Cape Town happened late Friday and details were sketchy at the time of writing, but some of the crew appear to have sustained injuries.

The explosion appeared to be in the area of the vessel's forecastle, where the vessel's anchor mechanism is housed.

“The cause of the explosion is as yet undetermined,” a spokesman for the Gibraltar Government said.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority immediately deployed paramedic assistance to the vessel.”

The vessel is loaded with coal and there is no fire on board as a result of the explosion.

“The Captain of the Port has been in touch already with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras, who has offered all assistance in support of the operation to assist with the injured crew members,” the government spokesman added.

The ship is lying low in the water, indicating it is fully loaded.

More as we have it.

Most Read

Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Nine-year-old Gibraltarian questions NASA in Mars landing press conference

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

UK/Spain News

Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
NatWest Gibraltar reports £4m profit for 2020 despite Covid disruption

19th February 2021

Local News
With virus ‘effectively suppressed’, Gibraltar poised for cautious return to community life

19th February 2021

Local News
AM Ghent oil spill ‘not a disaster’, but good training should there be one

19th February 2021

Local News
Nine-year-old Gibraltarian questions NASA in Mars landing press conference

19th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021