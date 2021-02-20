Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

A Hong Kong-registered bulk carrier suffered an explosion on board as it entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters in the Bay of Gibraltar on Friday night.

The incident on the CSSC Cape Town happened late Friday and details were sketchy at the time of writing, but some of the crew appear to have sustained injuries.

The explosion appeared to be in the area of the vessel's forecastle, where the vessel's anchor mechanism is housed.

“The cause of the explosion is as yet undetermined,” a spokesman for the Gibraltar Government said.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority immediately deployed paramedic assistance to the vessel.”

The vessel is loaded with coal and there is no fire on board as a result of the explosion.

“The Captain of the Port has been in touch already with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras, who has offered all assistance in support of the operation to assist with the injured crew members,” the government spokesman added.

The ship is lying low in the water, indicating it is fully loaded.

More as we have it.