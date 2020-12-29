Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Parcels being sent to EU must have customs declaration form, says UK Post Office

By Press Association
29th December 2020

By PA Reporter

Britons are facing new rules over the sending of parcels to the EU in light of Brexit, the Post Office has said.

Any parcel containing gifts or goods that is being sent from England, Scotland or Wales to an EU country from Tuesday should have a customs declaration form attached to it.

Despite the customs label coming into effect on January 1, the Post Office is advising anyone who sends a parcel from Tuesday to attach the document to help avoid delays.

Amanda Jones, the Post Office’s retail and franchise network director, said: “We know that over the past few weeks, many people will have been preoccupied with thoughts about Christmas and the pandemic.

“Postmasters are on hand to provide practical advice, particularly to small businesses, who regularly send parcels to the EU.”

A form does not have to be completed if a letter, postcard or document is being sent to an EU country.

Around 45% of the total international parcel traffic received by Post Offices in Great Britain goes to EU destinations.

People posting a parcel from Northern Ireland to somewhere in the EU do not need to attach a customs declaration form, but one will still be necessary for parcels going to non-EU destinations.

Anyone thinking of travelling to an EU destination should check the validity of their passport before they leave and ensure it has at least six months left on it, the Post Office also advises.

It also notes that pet passports will not be valid from January 1, saying the process for taking a pet abroad could take as long as four months, and possibly longer.

If the UK is categorised as an “unlisted” country, a pet will need an EU-verified vaccination against rabies, the Post Office states.

Once a pet is vaccinated in the UK, its blood sample needs to be verified by an EU-approved testing facility, it adds.

Most Read

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Gib deal ‘perfectly possible, but no plan B', Gonzalez Laya says

Mon 28th Dec, 2020

Local News

Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Schools may reopen later than planned to tackle coronavirus cases, say UK experts

29th December 2020

UK/Spain News
More children and young people admitted to hospital for eating disorders

29th December 2020

UK/Spain News
‘National restrictions needed to prevent catastrophe’ amid rising UK hospital cases

29th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Snow and ice bring treacherous conditions as cold snap forecast into new year

29th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020