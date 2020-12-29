Parcels being sent to EU must have customs declaration form, says UK Post Office

By PA Reporter

Britons are facing new rules over the sending of parcels to the EU in light of Brexit, the Post Office has said.

Any parcel containing gifts or goods that is being sent from England, Scotland or Wales to an EU country from Tuesday should have a customs declaration form attached to it.

Despite the customs label coming into effect on January 1, the Post Office is advising anyone who sends a parcel from Tuesday to attach the document to help avoid delays.

Amanda Jones, the Post Office’s retail and franchise network director, said: “We know that over the past few weeks, many people will have been preoccupied with thoughts about Christmas and the pandemic.

“Postmasters are on hand to provide practical advice, particularly to small businesses, who regularly send parcels to the EU.”

A form does not have to be completed if a letter, postcard or document is being sent to an EU country.

Around 45% of the total international parcel traffic received by Post Offices in Great Britain goes to EU destinations.

People posting a parcel from Northern Ireland to somewhere in the EU do not need to attach a customs declaration form, but one will still be necessary for parcels going to non-EU destinations.

Anyone thinking of travelling to an EU destination should check the validity of their passport before they leave and ensure it has at least six months left on it, the Post Office also advises.

It also notes that pet passports will not be valid from January 1, saying the process for taking a pet abroad could take as long as four months, and possibly longer.

If the UK is categorised as an “unlisted” country, a pet will need an EU-verified vaccination against rabies, the Post Office states.

Once a pet is vaccinated in the UK, its blood sample needs to be verified by an EU-approved testing facility, it adds.