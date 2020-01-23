Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2020

The Minister for Justice and Equality has started the consultation process in relation to Parental Alienation which was announced last November in connection with International Men’s Day.

The process has commenced with the first meeting yesterday with David Gallardo who was also representing the group Forgotten Fathers.

There has been great interest received by the Ministry for Equality from not just fathers, but also mothers and grandparents who have been directly affected by what they consider to be parental alienation, said a statement from the Ministry.

“Their willingness to form part of this consultation process is much appreciated and we are confident that the process will continue to give rise to positive constructive suggestions,” the statement said.

“Due to the high volume of interest received, it is envisaged that the consultation process with individuals may last well into March. The Department of Equality is still scheduling meetings and will get in touch with those who have not yet been contacted soon,” it added.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, thanked everyone who had reached out to speak to her about this issue.
“The consultation process will be lengthy given the high number of parents who have contacted the Ministry of Equality. It may also be the first time, for many parents to openly express their views on such a sensitive and personal matter, but we are confident that the objectives will be put forward in a clear and precise manner,” she said.

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Tobacco smugglers ram Customs boat in dramatic night-time chase

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over ‘appropriateness’ of Governor's remarks

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tourist Board launch new campaign – Gibraltar Time to be Englightened

23rd January 2020

Local News
Sir Bob Neill re-elected as chairman of Gibraltar group in Commons

23rd January 2020

Local News
Fireside chat questions gender stereotypes in traditional fairy tales

23rd January 2020

Local News
Gibraltar at Fitur 2020

23rd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020