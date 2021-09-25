Parliament approves law for Register of Occupation
New legislation approved by the Gibraltar Parliament this week will require occupants of rental accommodation to register with the Gibraltar Government. The Register of Property Occupation requires residents living in rented accommodation to let the Government know who they are and where they live. In debating the law, the GSD raised concern that the Register...
