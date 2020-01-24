Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parliament debates 5G plans

By Priya Gulraj
24th January 2020

Gibtelecom’s plans to roll out its 5G network were brought into question at Parliament yesterday, with Opposition MPs raising concerns over any potential risks to public health. Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, suggested “independent opinion” should be sought to help address the public’s concerns. These concerns were raised on the eve of a public...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Tobacco smugglers ram Customs boat in dramatic night-time chase

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt hikes tobacco duty by 15%

24th January 2020

Local News
GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

24th January 2020

Features
Hard fight in second round for top seeds

24th January 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Climate change threat to planet tops verbose World Economic Forum’s 2020 agenda – but goes nowhere

24th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020