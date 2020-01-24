Parliament debates 5G plans
Gibtelecom’s plans to roll out its 5G network were brought into question at Parliament yesterday, with Opposition MPs raising concerns over any potential risks to public health. Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, suggested “independent opinion” should be sought to help address the public’s concerns. These concerns were raised on the eve of a public...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here