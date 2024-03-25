Parliament passes controversial Inquiries Bill by Government majority
The controversial Inquiries Bill 2024 was passed by Government majority in the Gibraltar Parliament on Monday, after last Friday’s fiery exchanges during the early stages of the legislative process. MPs voted on the final stage of the Bill after going through it clause by clause and voting on amendments, including a change that means powers...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here