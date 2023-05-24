Parliament pays tribute to Ernest Britto, ‘a stalwart of Gibraltar politics’
Gibraltar’s MPs on Wednesday paid tribute to former Government Minister, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Ernest Michael Britto, who died earlier this month at the age of 79. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo led the tributes and spoke about Lt Col Britto’s successful military career and his time in office. Lt Col Britto gained a seat in Parliament...
