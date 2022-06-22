Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parliament pays tribute to Lady Marcelle Hassan and Claire Borrell

By Priya Gulraj
22nd June 2022

Parliamentarians on Wednesday paid tribute to Lady Marcelle Hassan and Women in Need’s founder, Claire Borrell, who were described as two of Gibraltar’s “most prominent and strongest women” by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Two rounds of a minute’s silence wereheld in memory of the two women, who died on Sunday. Lady Hassan moved to Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Sports

Spanish police make arrests in match fixing probe linked to Spain and Gib league games

Tue 21st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail inquiry hears core opposing positions during first procedural session

22nd June 2022

Local News
Parasol Foundation’s £1.5m donation is ‘rocket boost’ to National Theatre project

22nd June 2022

Features
Gibraltar Academy of Dance to return to the stage

22nd June 2022

Sports
Dyson Parody became the Gibraltar National Darts Champion 2022

21st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022