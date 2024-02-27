Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Party politics parked as Environment Select Committee holds first meeting

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2024

The Select Committee on the Environment met on Tuesday morning for the first time, as MPs promised cross-party unity on tackling climate change.

The committee is chaired jointly by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and includes the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and Opposition MP Giovanni Origo.

Its members discussed a number of housekeeping issues and went over a draft of the committee’s programme of work.

The backdrop is rising concern, both globally and locally, about the impact of climate change.

In 2019 the Gibraltar Parliament declared a climate emergency and in 2021 the IPCC issued a stark code red warning for humanity.

The period from February 2023 to January 2024 reached 1.52 degrees centigrade of warming – the first time that global warming has breached the 1.5 limit across an entire year.
COP28 in Dubai resulted in a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and to triple renewable energy production.

“Gibraltar has taken some steps already but there is still plenty of work to be done,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“All the members of the committee agreed that it was important to set party political differences aside to work together on this vital issue.”

The Select Committee provides an opportunity to review progress to date and to understand what further work must be done across the community to deliver the benefits that climate action will bring including cleaner air, better health, more access to nature and an improved quality of life for residents and visitors.

The Select Committee plans to provide members of the public, civil society, groups and associations with an opportunity to submit oral or written evidence, or both.

“This will assist the committee in its deliberations,” the statement added.

“Given the issues that it will be dealing with, the committee also expects to receive expert advice.”

A second meeting has been planned for next month.

Most Read

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

HMS Diamond rearms as UK and US launch fresh strikes against Houthis after surge in attacks on Red Sea shipping

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Plastic recycling in Gibraltar slumps 46% in four years

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar comes off FATF grey list

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt and Opposition ‘poles apart’ as MPs debate audit report

26th February 2024

Local News
Govt to trial emergency healthcare insurance scheme for elderly

26th February 2024

Local News
Future Pathways career event being held this week

26th February 2024

Local News
Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

26th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024