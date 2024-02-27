Party politics parked as Environment Select Committee holds first meeting

The Select Committee on the Environment met on Tuesday morning for the first time, as MPs promised cross-party unity on tackling climate change.

The committee is chaired jointly by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and includes the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and Opposition MP Giovanni Origo.

Its members discussed a number of housekeeping issues and went over a draft of the committee’s programme of work.

The backdrop is rising concern, both globally and locally, about the impact of climate change.

In 2019 the Gibraltar Parliament declared a climate emergency and in 2021 the IPCC issued a stark code red warning for humanity.

The period from February 2023 to January 2024 reached 1.52 degrees centigrade of warming – the first time that global warming has breached the 1.5 limit across an entire year.

COP28 in Dubai resulted in a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels and to triple renewable energy production.

“Gibraltar has taken some steps already but there is still plenty of work to be done,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“All the members of the committee agreed that it was important to set party political differences aside to work together on this vital issue.”

The Select Committee provides an opportunity to review progress to date and to understand what further work must be done across the community to deliver the benefits that climate action will bring including cleaner air, better health, more access to nature and an improved quality of life for residents and visitors.

The Select Committee plans to provide members of the public, civil society, groups and associations with an opportunity to submit oral or written evidence, or both.

“This will assist the committee in its deliberations,” the statement added.

“Given the issues that it will be dealing with, the committee also expects to receive expert advice.”

A second meeting has been planned for next month.