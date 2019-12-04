Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning
A passenger on a British Airways flight to Gibraltar has described how her plane was hit by lightning as it aborted a landing in stormy conditions earlier this week. Laura Pearson, Head of Corporate Affairs at Lottoland, praised the pilot and flight crew but said passengers were terrified as the plane was buffeted by strong...
