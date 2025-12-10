Patuka Press launches fifth anthology ‘Childhood’

By Leah Pou

Patuka Press launched their fifth analogy called ‘Childhood’ featuring the work of 26 writers.

The 200-page volume was edited by Giordano Durante and Sophie Macdonald and the cover was designed by the artist Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga opened the event speaking about Kitchen Studios, who hosted the book launch at the GEMA gallery. They have been using the space for the past two months, creating a space to present different parts of the local community, holding workshops and displaying local artists’ work.

‘Childhood’ was launched just a week after Patuka Press was awarded ‘Best Educational Project’ at the 2025 Cultural Awards.

Mr Durante spoke about this win at the launch event.

“I was thrust into the spotlight with Patuka’s cultural award win and now the spotlight is on those who made it all possible,” he said.

The anthology features pieces in English, Llanito and Spanish, with writers expressing themselves in a variety of artforms including poetry, stories, essays and memoirs.

It includes poems, stories, essays and memoirs by Martin Gonzalez, Rebecca Calderon, Humbert Hernandez, Eric Orcese, Jackie Anderson, Naomi Duarte, Brian Gordon, Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Mark Sanchez, Barbara Durante, Mae Easter, Julian Felice, Sophie Macdonald, Charles Durante, Michele Attias, Davina Barbara, Gabriel Moreno, Alex Menez, David Chevasco, Jonathan Teuma, Joseph Piñero, Liam John Ballester, David Bentata, Sonia Golt, David Álvarez and Giordano Durante.

From funny anecdotes about life in the classroom, to reflective pieces, filled with nostalgia about growing up in Gibraltar, ‘Childhood’ lets you see what life in Gibraltar has been like for children over the decades, through their own eyes.

Some writers chose to look at ‘Childhood’ through a slightly different lense, writing about dystopian futures and what growing up could look like in years to come.

Co-editor Ms Macdonald said: “We’re thrilled to announce the publication of our latest Patuka edition, ‘Childhood’. We remain committed to platforming local voices and to contributing to Gibraltarian literature. This latest book features some fantastic pieces that are both heartfelt and provoking - it is sure to resonate with many Gibraltarians who look back to childhood as a place of nostalgia, containment and, also, confusion. It will make a perfect edition to any book shelf this Christmas.”

One of the original founders of Patuka Press Mark Sanchez, was unable to be at the launch as he lives in the UK, but sent a message of support which was read by Mr Durante.

“In Gibraltar reading and writing are indeed encouraged and promoted within the local community however, these efforts rarely extend beyond our borders and Gibraltarian literature is too often left without an international audience.”

“Patuka Press has stepped in to bridge this gap, publishing works which are now being read and commented on internationally. This out reach is crucial, it demonstrated that Gibraltarian literature can resonate beyond our borders, attracting attention and dialogue from readers abroad”

‘Childhood’ is on sale at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Shop and BookGem, it is also available to purchase on Amazon.

The Patuka Press will announce the theme for its next collection of writing in February 2026.