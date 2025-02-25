Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Patuka Press set for fifth anthology

Patuka Press editors Sophie Macdonald [left] and Giordano Durante [right].

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2025

The Patuka Press is issuing a call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘Childhood’. The theme of childhood follows four prior anthologies based on jobs, borders, Llanito and the Upper Town. Patuka Press editors Sophie Macdonald and Giordano Durante spoke to the Chronicle about the anthologies. How have you seen Patuka...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience

24th February 2025

Local News
Law Council’s first female chair reflects on leadership, equality and the profession’s challenges

23rd February 2025

Features
Local women recognised in Ladies that Rock The Rock book

23rd February 2025

Brexit
In TVE interview, CM insists he remains ‘very optimistic’ treaty will be agreed

21st February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025