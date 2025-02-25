Patuka Press set for fifth anthology
The Patuka Press is issuing a call for submissions for its next publication on the theme of ‘Childhood’. The theme of childhood follows four prior anthologies based on jobs, borders, Llanito and the Upper Town. Patuka Press editors Sophie Macdonald and Giordano Durante spoke to the Chronicle about the anthologies. How have you seen Patuka...
