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Fri 16th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Pavon says they have to be "realistic" about their opponents

By Stephen Ignacio
16th October 2026

There was consensus between players and coach as both Joe and Juan Pavón spoke to Lincoln Red Imps’ social media team after their match against Brann last night.
The Gibraltar league champions had taken the lead and enjoyed a numerical advantage following a sending-off in the 20th minute. However, the hosts fought back to equalise before Lincoln also found themselves reduced to ten men and conceded again, ultimately suffering a 2-1 defeat.
Both player and coach described the match as “physically and mentally demanding”. Brann, favourites from the outset, are ranked well above Lincoln Red Imps in the UEFA standings.
Lincoln Red Imps coach Juan Pavón said they had to be “realistic”, adding: “The opponent we faced had a very different coefficient to us. It was always going to be difficult to compete.”
Pavón, speaking in a strained voice, explained his team’s tactics and said they had been able to “create a cobweb that had halted Brann defensively”. However, he described the decision that led to Cardoza’s sending-off as “controversial”, claiming the player had studs marked on his leg from the same incident.
Pavón did not seek to diminish Brann’s victory, praising his opponents and describing them as aggressive in their play and well balanced. He was, however, disappointed and frustrated by the manner of his team’s defeat.
Joe, a key player for Lincoln during the match, believed they had “deserved at least a point from the match”. He described it as a very demanding encounter but acknowledged that “sometimes football doesn’t fall on your side”.
Nevertheless, the player expressed optimism, saying the team was showing improvement with every match and that they “just have to carry on with [the] level of competitiveness”.
Lincoln Red Imps next face Twente at home, with Hajduk Split also visiting the following week.

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