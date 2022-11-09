Pedestrian is king in new Highway Code
Pedestrians have been placed at the top of the hierarchy of road users in the latest revision of Gibraltar’s highway code, which was launched by the Minister for Transport Paul Balban on Tuesday. The update follows on from the UK updating its highway code, a code which Gibraltar works from. At a press conference which...
