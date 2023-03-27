Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

The Government of Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow pedestrians access across the runway at Winston Churchill Avenue after the opening of the new airport tunnel.

This includes cyclists, scooter/e-scooter riders and mobility scooter users as well.

“The MoU also allows for the runway crossing to be opened to emergency services vehicles in exceptional circumstances, upon request,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The MoU was signed on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar by Chief Secretary Darren Grech and by Command Secretary Sarah Bayless on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday.

Present at the signing were the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Chief Technical Officer, Hector Montado, as well as Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy.

It is anticipated that the tunnel will open later this week, the spokesman added.