Pelican crossings offer visual reminder of an inclusive society

LGBTQ+ symbols have been installed in some of Gibraltar’s pelican crossings to mark Pride Month and create visual awareness of the Rock’s commitment to an inclusive society.

The plan by the Ministry for Equality is in tandem to other visual initiatives including the flying of rainbow flags on official buildings and the lighting of the Moorish Castle in rainbow colours.

The signs consist of stencils which replace the current lights with LGBTQ+ signs, similar to lights in place at Trafalgar Square in London, and in other cities including Manchester, Edinburgh and Vienna.

They were provided at no cost by Siemens, the company that supplies Gibraltar Electricity Authority with traffic light equipment.

“This year we are brightening up Gibraltar with more colour by displaying the vibrant rainbow flags, lighting up the Moorish Castle and also introducing varied pelican crossings,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Equality.

“We hope, by doing so, to raise more awareness and particularly discussion in relation to the LGTBQ+ matters in Gibraltar and most importantly embrace our diversity.”

“It is important that the conversation happens, this is part of our awareness campaign.”

“I wish to thank Gibelec for procuring the pelican crossing slides for us, free of charge, and for their efforts in brilliantly lighting up Moorish Castle last night.”