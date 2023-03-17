Peninsula announces main sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association

Locally based leading global marine energy supplier, Peninsula, has announced its lead sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association.

The company, founded by local businessman John A. Bassadone, have made an initial two-year agreement where Peninsula will sponsor all of Gibraltar’s national football teams. Its male, female, and futsal teams, as well as its annual youth programs.

The sponsorship funds provided by Peninsula will contribute towards the GFA's ongoing grassroots and elite youth programs and also towards the costs associated with enabling the senior national team squads to continue their exciting journey on the world stage.

“Another key reason for Peninsula’s support is sustainability. This is a core focus for Peninsula. As it seeks to help decarbonise the maritime world, the group is excited to support the Gibraltar FA’s sustainability initiatives for the benefit of the entire Gibraltar community,” said a press release from the company.

Mr Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula said: “We are truly proud of this partnership and honoured to support the success of the brilliant Gibraltar National Team, as well as enabling young talent to come through the programme and eventually represent Gibraltar on an international stage.”

“Additionally, as a Gib-based, global company, Peninsula’s motto is ‘Energy Flowing’, so it’s the perfect match for us to support the local community, inclusively, at every age group.”

“It was vital to me that we supported grassroots football.”

“As a local businessman I’m highly conscious of the need to develop local talent in the corporate world, so it’s fitting that we mirror this approach for local sport.”

“The GFA have been highly supportive and professional and we are immensely privileged to have been accepted as their main sponsor.”

“We hope that this relationship continues to grow and evolve. I want to say thank you to everyone involved in making this happen and I can’t wait to see the funds being deployed to help shape Gib’s footballing future,” he added.

Ivan Robba, General Secretary of the Gibraltar FA, expressed his delight at this partnership, stating that: "Central to the Association's strategy is to use football as a force for good in the community, and we are excited to begin a journey, alongside Peninsula, in developing football into a sustainable pillar of Gibraltarian sport.”

“Peninsula is a leading Gibraltar based global organisation and it is an honour for the Association to align itself with organisations and people of this calibre.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to John A. Bassadone and the entire Peninsula team for their trust and faith in the Gibraltar FA as a modern and dynamic sporting association.”