Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Peninsula appoints Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as first Non-Executive Director

Sir David Steel

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2024

Peninsula appointed former Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel as the company’s first Non-Executive Director.

Sir David recently completed his four-year appointment as Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar, which followed a long and distinguished career in the Royal Navy.

During his 37-year tenure in the Navy, he was able to balance his sea-going appointments with being a barrister, later becoming the Navy’s most senior legal adviser.

He held various commands, including Chief Executive of Her Majesty’s Naval Base in Portsmouth, and later, as an admiral, rose to become the Second Sea Lord and Head of Naval Personnel and Infrastructure.

Sir David then performed numerous senior roles in the Ministry of Defence, not least as the longest serving Chief Naval Logistics Officer since World War II, overseeing world-wide logistics support to the Navy.

In between retirement and arriving in Gibraltar, he was Chief Executive of a large UK heritage sector charity, while maintaining numerous voluntary charitable commitments as a trustee or Chair of Trustees.

John A. Bassadone, CEO and Founder of Peninsula, became acquainted with Sir David during his term as Governor of Gibraltar.

Mr Bassadone said he quickly recognised Sir David’s potential value as Peninsula’s first non-executive director.

“It is a pleasure and an honour for me to announce the appointment of Sir David as the first Non-Exec Director of Peninsula,” he said.

“As one of Gibraltar’s most popular governors, I have been continually impressed with his deep inter-personal skills and we hope to draw on this expertise to guide Peninsula’s ‘people-future.”

“His experience in the legal and maritime space, as well as his other non-executive roles, will be invaluable in advising the Board. Sir David quickly understood Peninsula, as a business, and I am supremely confident that he can deliver tangible value to the group for many years to come.”

In a statement, Peninsula said Mr Bassadone witnessed, first-hand, Sir David’s close involvement in maritime events affecting Gibraltar, not least during the Covid pandemic in keeping Gibraltar open to maritime traffic.

Sir David also advised the Government of Gibraltar on the salvage of the bulk carrier OS35, and supported the Mission to Seafarers.

Peninsula said this appealed to Mr Bassadone’s own affinity for both the sea and the Bassadone family’s maritime roots.

Sir David will perform a traditional non-executive role, with a focus on advice and guidance drawn from his broad experience.

His legal expertise, particularly in International and Maritime Law, provides an excellent grounding for his future governance responsibilities with Peninsula.

As a highly people-focused executive there is additional scope for Sir David to assist Peninsula with Human Resource matters.

Sir David Steel said he was honoured by the appointment.

“I have very fond memories of my time in Gibraltar and was honoured to accept John’s proposal to join Peninsula’s Board as its first Non-Executive Director,” Sir David said.

“To join such a dynamic and successful team at Peninsula is a privilege, especially at a time when the business is expanding so quickly.”

“Whilst I have much to learn, I will do everything I possibly can to support the Board and I eagerly anticipate playing my full part in the future development and success of this amazing enterprise.”

Most Read

Local News

Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

Wed 14th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates carer impersonator

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

With just 20% of Gibraltar at a healthy weight, Public Health plans wide-ranging strategy

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt seeks interest for Waste Management Facility with ambitious recycling targets

15th August 2024

Local News
Youngsters learn to cycle in Pedal Ready course

15th August 2024

Local News
After tuna season reopens, anglers catch 75kg

15th August 2024

Local News
Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

14th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024