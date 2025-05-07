Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th May, 2025

Peninsula partners with University of Gibraltar to boost maritime fuel training

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2025

Peninsula and the University of Gibraltar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on enhancing knowledge and training in alternative marine fuels.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will form a joint study group to develop educational and training material focused on the transportation, storage and supply of alternative marine fuels. The partnership will also see subject matter experts from Peninsula deliver guest lectures at the University.

The move comes amid a growing industry demand for alternative fuels, which has highlighted a significant skills gap in the shipping sector.

John A. Bassadone, Founder and CEO of Peninsula, said: “In line with the industry’s commitment to decarbonise, many of our customers are looking into alternative marine fuels such as LNG and biofuels for the first time, and skills gaps can be a barrier to adoption. Simply put, the demand on the seafarer community will increase and we want to be there to help customers close the skills gap.”

“Our motivation for entering into partnership with the University of Gibraltar is to support our community, customers, and indeed the wider industry, amid the transition to cleaner fuels. The University has a reputation for producing cadets who are both technically capable and industry-ready and for upskilling current seafarers and we’re proud to continue contributing to this.”

“By contributing to develop a robust framework for specialised training and education, we hope this initiative will make it easier for organisations to access resources and upskill their teams, so that we’re ready to meet IMO and the industry’s long term sustainability goals.”

Aaron Lopez, Head of the Maritime Academy at the University of Gibraltar, said: “Seafarers are vitally important to the world economy, working behind the scenes, they are responsible for the movement of almost all the world’s goods.”

“We need to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to do this important job, particularly as the fuel landscape continues to evolve.”

“At the University of Gibraltar, we’re proud to be at the forefront of maritime education and training, preparing cadets to meet the demands of a changing industry. Through our partnership with Peninsula, we will gain valuable insight from a global leader in bunkering and together begin to address the skills gaps that come with the transition to cleaner fuels.”

