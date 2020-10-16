Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘People are not listening’ to Covid-19 rules, Commissioner says

By Priya Gulraj
16th October 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police may be left with no choice but to increase enforcement of Covid-19 measures, with officers finding that “people are not listening” despite the rise in virus cases. This was the stark message from Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, in an interview with Radio Gibraltar at lunchtime on Friday. He said Covid-19...

