Wed 27th May, 2020

Peter J Isola Foundation raise £100,000 for Cancer Relief

By Priya Gulraj
27th May 2020

The Peter J Isola Foundation has donated £100,000 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, helping the charity reach its emergency fundraising target in one single donation. Marisa Desoiza, Chairperson for Cancer Relief Gibraltar, expressed her worries for the future prospects of the charity after it experienced a marked decrease in donations in the wake of the Covid-19...

