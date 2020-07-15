Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Phase one of works complete at Ince’s Hall

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2020

The Ince’s Hall Theatre is undergoing refurbishment to keep in line with the Gibraltar Government’s commitment to accessibility.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed that Phase One of the works have now been completed.

The works entailed essential underpinning along the southern external wall to the Ince’s Hall Theatre, in the interests of safety.

The second phase of the project will include new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.

The project is set to be completed by the end of August.

