Wed 11th Jan, 2023

PhD research project unlocks local history through maps

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
10th January 2023

Over a hundred years after the British defences were built, local PhD student Keith Madeira is using a geographic information system (GIS) to analyse their efficiency. Mr Madeira is a student at the University of Gibraltar, and is so passionate about local history he is writing his PhD thesis on it. His thesis is titled:...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

