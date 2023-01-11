PhD research project unlocks local history through maps
Over a hundred years after the British defences were built, local PhD student Keith Madeira is using a geographic information system (GIS) to analyse their efficiency. Mr Madeira is a student at the University of Gibraltar, and is so passionate about local history he is writing his PhD thesis on it. His thesis is titled:...
