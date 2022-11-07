Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

PhD student studies relationship between Barbary macaques and local residents

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
7th November 2022

Bethany Gadd, a part time PhD student, at the University of Gibraltar is studying the relationship between Barbary macaques and local residents. Her research project is titled ‘an investigation of societal perceptions and interactions between Barbary macaques and residents in Gibraltar, and the potential for citizen science to play a role in their management within...

