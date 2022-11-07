PhD student studies relationship between Barbary macaques and local residents
Bethany Gadd, a part time PhD student, at the University of Gibraltar is studying the relationship between Barbary macaques and local residents. Her research project is titled ‘an investigation of societal perceptions and interactions between Barbary macaques and residents in Gibraltar, and the potential for citizen science to play a role in their management within...
