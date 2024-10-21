Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Photo campaign aims to #EndTheStereotypes

Photos by Stephen Hermida

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2024

The Ministry of Equality’s photo campaign, #EndTheStereotypes, is focusing on the challenging stereotypes around older persons.

The campaign looks at people starting a new sport later in life, adding this can give older persons a strong sense of purpose.

This comes as Gibraltar marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons earlier this month, and the campaign delves into on challenging ageism and the limiting stereotypes that are frequently used to describe older people.

The Ministry of Equality thanked photographer Stephen Hermida and the Gibraltar Football Association’s Walking Football for collaborating on this project.

The Ministry of Equality also thanked, the Care Agency’s Waterport Terraces Day Centre, the GSLA and the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA) for their support of this campaign.

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Man admits assault on police

Sat 19th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Spain and Gibraltar press for rival treaty proposals as EU border changes loom

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man admits assault on police

19th October 2024

Local News
Memorial service marks anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar

18th October 2024

Local News
As new exhibition opens, Karl Ullger announces slot in Miami Art Fair

18th October 2024

Local News
RG soldiers obtain Judo black belts

18th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024