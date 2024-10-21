Photo campaign aims to #EndTheStereotypes

The Ministry of Equality’s photo campaign, #EndTheStereotypes, is focusing on the challenging stereotypes around older persons.

The campaign looks at people starting a new sport later in life, adding this can give older persons a strong sense of purpose.

This comes as Gibraltar marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons earlier this month, and the campaign delves into on challenging ageism and the limiting stereotypes that are frequently used to describe older people.

The Ministry of Equality thanked photographer Stephen Hermida and the Gibraltar Football Association’s Walking Football for collaborating on this project.

The Ministry of Equality also thanked, the Care Agency’s Waterport Terraces Day Centre, the GSLA and the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA) for their support of this campaign.