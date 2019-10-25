Picardo and Franco discuss Brexit and cross-border investment
The future relationship between Gibraltar and La Linea was at the heart of discussions between Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Mayor Juan Franco in Gibraltar yesterday. During a wide-ranging meeting, the two leaders from either side of the border analysed the latest Brexit developments and new plans to revamp the La Línea’s city centre, as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here