Picardo and Garcia to be quizzed by UK MPs on Westminster representation

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will give evidence next Monday to a House of Commons select committee looking into territorial constitution.

The Commons Procedure Committee is examining options for Overseas Territories representation within the House of Commons’ proceedings, including its committees.

The committee said that witnesses will be asked about changes to House procedures around legislative consent and transparency, how parliamentary select committees can work more collaboratively with the Overseas Territories and representation of the Overseas Territories in the UK Parliament.

“Our inquiry is exploring Parliament’s role in creating legislation that impacts the Overseas Territories, the options for reform and what effective representation could look like,” said Dame Karen Bradley MP, Chair of the Procedure Committee.

“We look forward to hearing directly from representatives of the Overseas Territories for their views on how we in Westminster can collaborate better with them on the issues that affect us all.”

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia will give evidence at 4pm UK time.

Immediately afterwards, the committee will take evidence from Teslyn Barkman, Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, and Joseph Farrell, Premier of Montserrat.