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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Picardo briefs UK parliamentary delegation on Gibraltar’s future outlook

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2026

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, briefed a visiting delegation from the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme on the importance of maintaining a strong UK Armed Forces presence in Gibraltar.

The meeting also covered the UK/EU treaty and the military aspects negotiated by the United Kingdom as part of its responsibilities.

The delegation comprised Alexandre Barros-Curtis, Phil Brickell, David Burton-Sampson, Damien Egan, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, Lord Evans of Sealand, Peter Fortune, Baroness Freeman of Steventon, Lilian Jones, Christopher Kane, Alex McIntyre, Kevin McKenna, James McMurdock, Luke Murphy, Chris Murray, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Darren Paffey, Greg Stafford, Alan Strickland, Christopher Webb and Martin Wrigley.

They were accompanied by three military representatives.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia also answered questions on Gibraltar’s present position and future outlook.

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