Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Picardo hosts Iftar in No6 Convent Place

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2023

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo hosted an Iftar at his office in No.6 Convent Place on Wednesday night.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, as well as by representatives of the local Moroccan Community.

Representatives of the Gibraltar Hindu, Baha’i and Catholic faiths were also in attendance.

“Students from our secondary schools, as well as Miss Gibraltar, also participated in the event, sharing their thoughts and experiences about living in a diverse and multicultural community,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all those who attended the Iftar, and reiterated the Government’s commitment to continuing to build an even more inclusive and tolerant Gibraltar.

“We are proud of our diversity in Gibraltar, and we must continue to celebrate and embrace it,” the Chief Minister said following the event.

“The Iftar was a great opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate Gibraltar’s multiculturalism as well as the importance of interfaith relations and mutual understanding.” “I am grateful to all who attended last night and look forward to organising more events like these to show our people’s respect for the religious traditions of all the faith communities that are represented in the wider Gibraltarian community.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Former Commissioner of Police charged with sexual assault

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDP marine unit mechanic requalification

14th April 2023

Local News
Fire Service Personnel attend variety of courses at the Fire Service College

14th April 2023

Local News
Governor and the Minister for Public Utilities visit AquaGib

14th April 2023

Local News
Two local patients affected by NHS strikes

14th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023