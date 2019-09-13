Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Picardo reassures La Linea mayor on Brexit

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
13th September 2019

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave assurances that Gibraltar is well-prepared for a hard Brexit during a meeting held with the La Línea mayor. Mr Picardo, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, La Línea mayor Juan Franco, his deputy Mario Fernandez and Apymell President, Lorenzo Pérez-Periañez discussed Brexit and cross-border cooperation in the Chief Minister’s offices...

