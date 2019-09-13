Picardo reassures La Linea mayor on Brexit
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave assurances that Gibraltar is well-prepared for a hard Brexit during a meeting held with the La Línea mayor. Mr Picardo, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, La Línea mayor Juan Franco, his deputy Mario Fernandez and Apymell President, Lorenzo Pérez-Periañez discussed Brexit and cross-border cooperation in the Chief Minister’s offices...
