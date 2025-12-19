Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle
Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
19th December 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told prominent Tory Brexiteer MPs they were “wrong” on the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, after the Telegraph quoted them describing the agreement as “a ridiculous disaster” by a Labour Government that was using Gibraltar “as a lever” to get closer to the EU.

The Telegraph story came after the Chronicle reported earlier this week that negotiation on the text of the treaty was now concluded and was undergoing legal review ahead of publication and ratification.

The UK newspaper said the deal would hand the EU control of Gibraltar’s border, prompting thorny reactions from some Tory MPs.

“This deal on Gibraltar is a ridiculous disaster and a very good example of cowardly posturing by [Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer] in the hope that he will get closer relationships with Europe,” said Conservative MP and former party leader Iain Duncan Smith, a supporter of Brexit.

“They’re using Gibraltar as a lever to get themselves back closer to Europe. He wants to undo Brexit.”

“The whole plan of this Labour Government who hated Brexit is that over a period of time, it will become impossible for us not to rejoin.”

Mark Francois, the chairman of the European Research Group and a staunch Brexiteer, also chimed in.

“First a sell-out on Chagos and now an infringement of the rights of Gibraltarians, and that hard on the heels of paying over the odds to re-enter the EU’s Erasmus scheme,” he said.

“I have argued before that ‘Starmer Remains a Remainer’ at heart but now he’s not even bothering to hide it – he’s going to try and take us back in.”

On social media, another Brexiteer Tory, Suella Braverman, shared the Telegraph article and said: “Exactly as I warned in June. Yet another total betrayal by this shameful government.”

The Telegraph article and the Tory comments drew a stinging response from the Chief Minister.

“This is a very jaundiced view of what is an excellent deal for Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo posted on social media.

“The agreement we have done with the EU was negotiated by the Gibraltar Government alongside Tory and Labour Ministers in the UK.”

“It is an excellent deal for Gibraltar residents of all nationalities.”

“I thank [Conservative MPs] James Cleverly and Wendy Morton in particular for their support throughout this period, with Wendy having come out to Gibraltar for a briefing earlier this week.”

“I briefed Tory Leader, Kemi Badenoch when I was last in London and I look forward to cross party support for this excellent deal, which helps us avoid the many and great pitfalls that Brexit created for Gibraltar.”

He replied directly too to Ms Braverman’s social media post.

“I was saying then, as I am saying now, that you are as wrong now as you were in June,” he told her.

The Gibraltar Government has previously explained that immigration checks at the airport will involve cumulative dual controls, first by Gibraltarian authorities, then by Spanish authorities acting in a Schengen role and using e-gates, and that Gibraltar residents cannot be prevented from returning to Gibraltar by Schengen authorities.

