Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Picardo to headline 10th Anniversary of GibTalks

Archive image Julian Felice launches an edition of GibTalks.

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2024

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will be this year’s main speaker for the 10th anniversary of GibTalks, which will take place on Saturday, February 1 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, are organising GibTalks which is based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks.

GibTalks will see a range of local speakers representing a cross-section of the community delivering short talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with Mr Picardo being the first speaker announced.

More speakers will be announced shortly.

Tickets will be on sale at www.buytickets.gi as from Wednesday 8th January 2025.

Tickets are priced £10 for one session or £15 for the full day. For more information, contact GCS Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on telephone 20067236.

