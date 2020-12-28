Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
27th December 2020

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Sunday urged the UK and Spain to “defeat 300 years of history” and seal a post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar that protects frontier fluidity in the interests of citizens on both sides of the border.

With just four days to go to the end of the transition period, Mr Picardo said negotiations for a deal for Gibraltar remained ongoing and that agreement was still possible.

He was speaking after the UK and the EU agreed a treaty on Christmas Eve for a future trading relationship that specifically excludes Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said that as British citizens, Gibraltarians would benefit from the protections in the treaty afforded to people with British nationality.

But he acknowledged too though that the UK/EU agreement was mainly focused on trade and did not address cross-border mobility, the core issue for Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

“It’s not just us that need a resolution to that issue,” the Chief Minister said.

“Cross-frontier workers need a resolution to that issue as well, whether they are current cross-frontier workers or whether they are future cross-frontier workers.”

“The whole region, if we are to create this area of shared prosperity, needs a deal to create that shared prosperity.”

“In other words, we need the deal to go further, to do more, to provide more from the economic engine that is Gibraltar.”

Gibraltar, the UK and Spain have been negotiating a Schengen-style agreement for the Rock that would allow for free movement across the border with Spain and the EU.

In the absence of such a deal, the border would become an external frontier of the EU requiring passports to be stamped and risking the likelihood of lengthy delays and a knock-on economic hit for the Rock and the Campo.

Mr Picardo would not be drawn on reports in the Spanish media suggesting the last stumbling block relates to Spain’s insistence on having its own officers present in Gibraltar to conduct Schengen checks alongside immigration counterparts here at the port and airport.

Other reports suggested a solution may lie in having those checks conducted by officers from Frontex – the European Borders and Coastguard Agency – with Spain acting as the key link for Schengen members.

Both those solutions present a problem for the Gibraltar Government, which from the outset of negotiations set a red line on any Spanish control over who can enter Gibraltar via its port and airport.

Mr Picardo, who has carefully guarded the confidentiality of negotiations spanning several years, said he would neither confirm nor deny those reports, adding this would not help resolve the remaining issues.

Instead, he appealed to negotiators in the UK and Spain to work with Gibraltar to seal the agreement.

“The time has come to grasp the nettle of history, and the nettle stings less if you grab it tight,” he said.

“We can each win only if we all win. And we will definitely all lose if one of us loses.”

“So this is a moment where we have the choice to make for our people, of whether we ensure that none of us loses at this table even if none of us wins, or we ensure that all of us win to ensure that none of us loses.”

“It’s that clear.”

“I’m optimistic that we can get there. I do hope that all sides will give this a final push.”

Mr Picardo said he would “fight every step of the way” until time ran out.

And despite the looming deadline of December 31, he suggested talks could go beyond that date if a solution was in sight.

“When we hit midnight on the 31st of December this year, I will not stop hearing the clock tick, I will keep going,” he said.

“For Gibraltar and for the people around Gibraltar.”

“I am not going to accept defeat. I am going to try and snatch success from the jaws of history, and I believe that all our negotiating partners want the same thing.”

“The issues that divide us from Spain have been clear throughout history, but we are now about to begin the third decade of the third millennium.”

“Surely, we can defeat the 300 years of history that we’ve put behind us and look forward to a better future for our children.”

“I don’t accept that the time stops at the 31st [of December].”

GONZALEZ LAYA

Also on Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Spain remained committed to negotiating to reach a deal.

In an interview with the Vocento media group, she played down the baggage of the dispute on sovereignty and said it was Spain’s desire to find a solution to the impasse.

“We have a big disagreement on the issue of sovereignty, but that need not be an obstacle to reach an agreement that favours the movement of our citizens and helps us create an area of shared prosperity,” she said.

“What is in play for this territory [meaning Gibraltar], which voted to remain within the EU, is that they could be the ones who the pay the price of the UK’s failure to reach a deal.”

“They are going to end up outside [the EU], and it is very cold outside the EU.”

“We’re still talking, even over the festive period,” she added.

“We will work for a deal until the last moment, and it won’t be because of Spain [if there is no agreement].”

Most Read

Local News

Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt tightens Covid measures further, including night-time curfew and closure of non-essential shops

27th December 2020

Local News
Failure to reach Gib agreement ‘not an option’, Unite and CCOO tell negotiators

27th December 2020

Local News
‘Utterly irresponsible’ woman in self-isolation reported after meeting family over Christmas

27th December 2020

Local News
Another 58 positives on Christmas Day, bringing total virus cases to 428

25th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020