Pirates take the title

After leading for the better part of the campaign in the table Entainers might have been the favorites to take the European Cricket League T-10 Gibraltar series. However, it was Pirates who were to walk away in celebration as Lorne Burns led them with his top bowling ranked performance and best batsman to a three wicket victory in this weekend’s final. an 81/7 for Pirates bettering Entainers 80/9 in ten overs.

Both Entainers and Pirates had pipped both Rugby CC and Sloggers to the finals.

The latter two had to play out for a bronze with Rugby coming away the winners with 24 runs in a 113/3 against an 89/2.

The competition, the second time its played in Gibraltar after last years success saw audiences from across the globe following matches through the livestreams and data provided by ECN. The exposure provided boosting Gibraltar’s cricket in the international stage.

With matches highly contested, and the margins small between teams, the entertainment was there to be seen for all cricket fans during the days of play. Although this years competition was hampered in part by severe weather conditions which saw matches abandoned. The final weekend, although the sun staying away not impeding for a good finale.

Images screenshots from European Cricket Network where you can find all the results and scoresheets plus live streams