Fri 11th Nov, 2022

PJI Foundation’s five-a-side tournament raises £2,050 for GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2022

The Peter J Isola Foundation held its 2nd annual five-a-side football tournament recently, raising £2,050 for GBC Open Day.

The event took place at Bayside Sports Complex Facilities.

The series of matches was once again a fierce and friendly competition with teams from various local companies, including ISOLAS LLP and Fiduciary Group.

Each team contributed £200 to register.

The team from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue service triumphed, with law firm TSN a as runner-up.

The PJI Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS' former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE and is a Gibraltar Charitable Trust.

The Foundation regularly donates to numerous local charities through fundraising events, donations by the ISOLAS family, and the dedication and support from the staff at ISOLAS and the Fiduciary Group.

Peter Isola, Trustee of the PJI Foundation, said: “We are always proud to support local causes, and sport is a particularly fun way to raise money, as it promotes both lively competition and a healthy lifestyle.”

“I would like to thank all the brilliant teams from companies across the rock for taking part and giving up their time and energy to raise money for a great cause.”

“The five-a-side tournament is just the latest event supported by the PJI Foundation, and it is a particular testament to the hard work of all those who participate in these fabulous events.”

