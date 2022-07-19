Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

By Chronicle Staff
18th July 2022

easyJet’s flight from Gatwick to Gibraltar was diverted to Malaga on Monday evening because of an unexpected shortage of air traffic control personnel. Passengers were bussed to and from Gibraltar after the runway was closed late afternoon. “We’re very sorry that your flight will be diverted to Malaga,” easyJet told customers booked on the flight....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Milestone’ as teacher complement to increase by 26%

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

A year after opening, ‘unprecedented’ demand sees St Martin’s already at capacity

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

After 2.2m steps and 1,000 miles, couple return home

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A year after opening, ‘unprecedented’ demand sees St Martin’s already at capacity

18th July 2022

Local News
‘Milestone’ as teacher complement to increase by 26%

18th July 2022

Local News
Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows

18th July 2022

Opinion & Analysis
A stark warning on China

18th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022