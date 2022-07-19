Plane diverted as runway closes due to unexpected staff shortage
easyJet’s flight from Gatwick to Gibraltar was diverted to Malaga on Monday evening because of an unexpected shortage of air traffic control personnel. Passengers were bussed to and from Gibraltar after the runway was closed late afternoon. “We’re very sorry that your flight will be diverted to Malaga,” easyJet told customers booked on the flight....
