Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel
A full planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for a new 150-bedroom branded four-star Marriott Courtyard Hotel on the site of the former BMW Showroom and adjacent car park on Bayside Road. Marriott International is the largest hotel chain in the world with properties containing around one and a half million rooms...
