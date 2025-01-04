Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 4th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

Images courtesy of GCArchitects Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd January 2025

New plans have been filed for an eight-storey office building on the site of the former Amar Bakery on Line Wall Road. The outline planning application for 47 Line Wall Road and 15–17 College Lane was filed with the Town Planner by 47 LWR Ltd, which says the scheme will rejuvenate a key location in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

New start time for Three Kings’ Cavalcade due to forecast rain

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Six arrests following city centre fight

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP launches investigation into sudden death

Thu 2nd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham looks ahead to 2025 objectives

3rd January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Minister hails Startup Grind Awards, Supported Employment Conference, new GFSC member, Sanctions Seminar – the week

2nd January 2025

Local News
2025 set for richer cultural calendar and tourism boost, Santos says

1st January 2025

Local News
Police Authority’s annual report offers insight into policing challenges and trends

1st January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025