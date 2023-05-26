Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plans filed for Europort seafront luxury homes

By Eyleen Gomez
26th May 2023

An outline planning application for four luxury townhouses at Europort has been filed with the Town Planner. The proposed development will provide a series of four town houses oriented west along the existing stone revetment. The development will affect existing residents and members of Atlantic Suites gym who will see their pool and changing room...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

Thu 25th May, 2023

Local News

Calentita food festival to return this year

Thu 25th May, 2023

Local News

Brothers jailed for Waterport road assault

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

Thu 25th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘Deep sense of pride’ as GHA and ERS conferred Freedom of the City

25th May 2023

Local News
Gib’s position on self-determination ‘will never change’ - Bossano

25th May 2023

Local News
Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

25th May 2023

Brexit
Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

25th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023