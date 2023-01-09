Plans filed for final building in Midtown project
The last empty plot of Midtown may become a new residential development if plans filed by Commercial Developments Investments Limited to the Town Planner are approved by the Development and Planning Commission. The new development will include residential parking, commercial units on the ground floor, and extensive landscaping with improvements to the ground level areas...
