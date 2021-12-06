Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar
An outline planning application has been filed for the redevelopment of the Bassadone industrial/commercial site at 45-55 Devil’s Tower Road into a mixed-use property. “Our client´s intention is to create a building that will help continue the regeneration of Devil´s Tower Road and its surroundings,” said design statement prepared by the architects Gamma Architects. Standing...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here