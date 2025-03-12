Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Plans filed for mixed-use redevelopment of Sacarello Building

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
12th March 2025

A planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for a for mixed-use refurbishment, extension and conversion of Sacarello Building at 12 Tuckey’s Lane and 55-57 Irish Town. The development will include commercial space, offices and a residential extension. The application filed by DB Family Properties Ltd is for the well-known building in Irish Town which...

