Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’
An outline planning application for Monument Place and Monument Plaza has been filed with the Town Planner, which could see the site become home to the Gibraltar International College, 113 residential units, commercial units and parking, all located to the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice and above Devil’s Tower Road car park. The scheme...
