Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th September 2020

A planning application for a public park on the site known as Romney Huts on Queensway has been filed with the Town Planner. The Gibraltar Government enlisted GCA Architects to draw up the proposed works and UK-based Landform Consultants for the landscaping. Landform were previously contracted to provide Commonwealth Park. There will be a lawn...

