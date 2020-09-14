Plans filed for new Queensway park
A planning application for a public park on the site known as Romney Huts on Queensway has been filed with the Town Planner. The Gibraltar Government enlisted GCA Architects to draw up the proposed works and UK-based Landform Consultants for the landscaping. Landform were previously contracted to provide Commonwealth Park. There will be a lawn...
