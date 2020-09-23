Plans filed for new St Mary’s school
A planning application for the construction of new premises for St Mary’s First School in Town Range has been filed with the Town Planner. The developer, Town Range Developments Ltd, is also seeking permission to partially demolish some structures but aims to retain the existing facades. The scheme envisages construction of a four-storey building including...
